NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock to C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 304755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$991.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.