Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

