O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 42,903.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

