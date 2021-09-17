O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $440.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

