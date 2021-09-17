O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.56 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strattec Security Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.