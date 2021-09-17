O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.