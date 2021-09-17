O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,215 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 3,103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

