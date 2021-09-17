O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

