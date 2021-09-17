Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,338. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

