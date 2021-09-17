Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Ocean Outdoor alerts:

Shares of OOUT stock opened at GBX 9.08 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.28.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.