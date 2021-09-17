OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Short Interest Update

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter worth $3,258,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000.

OceanTech Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

