Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OI stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. OI has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
OI Company Profile
