Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.72. 12,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,637. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

