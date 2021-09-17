Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OCPNY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olympus has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

