ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 7,266,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,236. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

