ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Update

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $220,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,306. ON24 has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $939.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

