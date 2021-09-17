ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.27.

OKE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. 57,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,987. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

