OpenOcean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.26 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and $6.26 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.