Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 215,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 140,103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

