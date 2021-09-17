Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $343.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
