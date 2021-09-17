Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $89.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

