ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $73,785.36 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16.

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

