OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. 770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

