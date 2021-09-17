Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 876,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 276,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,960. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.