Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

