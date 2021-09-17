Panmure Gordon Upgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to “Hold”

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

