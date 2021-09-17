Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

IBM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.