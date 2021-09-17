Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $135,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,006,520 shares of company stock worth $2,687,555,946 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. 262,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.