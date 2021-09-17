Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 6.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.45. 3,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 377,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PASG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $631.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after acquiring an additional 99,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.