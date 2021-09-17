Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $54,962.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.76 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.31 and a 52-week high of $278.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

