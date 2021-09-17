PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.42. PDC Energy shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 695 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,541,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,810,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

