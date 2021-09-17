Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

PEGA opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.