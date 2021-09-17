Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.53.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

