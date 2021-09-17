pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $4.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00072695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00172213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.07275342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.73 or 1.00093634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00829341 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

