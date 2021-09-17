PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $154.35. 197,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.