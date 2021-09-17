PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

PetroChina stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PetroChina by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PetroChina by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

