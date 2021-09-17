Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 1,157,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

