Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.01. 408,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

