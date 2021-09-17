Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.