Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.67 billion and the lowest is $21.79 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.74 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,874. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

