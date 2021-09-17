Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,771. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

