PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, BOCOM International downgraded shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 3,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

