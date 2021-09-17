Piper Sandler Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $690.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $653.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

