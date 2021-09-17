Piper Sandler Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $65.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $653.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,092 shares of company stock worth $232,720,961 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

