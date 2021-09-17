Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.