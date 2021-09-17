PirateCash Trading 9% Higher This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $915,577.91 and $2,666.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,744,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

