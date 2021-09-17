Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,049.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

