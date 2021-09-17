PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 642,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $956.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 134.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

