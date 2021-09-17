PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.