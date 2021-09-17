PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

